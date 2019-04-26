President Muhammadu Buhari has made huge donations toward the election process of Guinea Bissau.

Among the donations Buhari made to the West African country include the sum of $500, 000, 5 Hilux vans, 10 motorcycles among others.

This was revealed in a press release on Friday by the President Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina.

“In his capacity as Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State, President Muhammadu Buhari, this morning, directed the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama to undertake an urgent mission as his Special Envoy to Guinea Bissau, in the company of ECOWAS Commission President, Jean-Claude Brou,” said Adesina.

“President Buhari had in response to an urgent request for assistance by the Government of Guinea Bissau graciously approved support to the country’s election process including three hundred and fifty (350) units of electoral kits, ten(10) motorcycles, five(5) Hilux vans, two(2) light trucks and Five hundred thousand US Dollars ($500,000).

“This vital assistance ensured that legislative elections held in Guinea Bissau, which should help in stabilizing the country.

“In a separate development, Nigeria’s Foreign Minister will also undertake a mission to Cotonou, Benin, to deliver a personal message to President Patrice Talon from President Buhari.

“The visit is in the context of the brewing political crisis ahead of April 28, 2019, legislative elections in the country,” read the statement.