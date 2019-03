﻿BREAKING: We’ve Taken Over GTbank, Innoson Motors Claims

Advertisement

Nigerian automobile manufacturing company, Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Co.Ltd, on Friday claimed that it has taken over ownership of the Guaranty Trust Bank plc over alleged N8.7 billion owed to it by the bank.

In a press statement by its Head of Corporate Communications, Innoson Group, Cornel Osigwe, on Friday, Innoson said it took over GTBank after the Supreme Court of Nigeria allegedly dismissed the bank’s appeal against the takeover.

THE WHISTLER has not been able to get GTBank’s position on Innoson’s claim, but the vehicle manufacturer claimed that the judgement supporting its takeover of the bank was delivered by Justice Olabode Rhodes-Vivour of the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

The statement by Innoson was titled “Supreme Court of Nigeria dismissed GTB’s appeal – SC. 694/2014- against the judgment of Court of Appeal, Ibadan Division.”

It reads, “The Chairman of Innoson Group, Chief Dr Innocent Chukwuma, OFR has through a Writ of FiFa taken over Guaranty Trust Bank PLC for and on behalf of Innoson Nigeria Ltd as a result of the Bank’s indebtedness to Innoson Nigeria Ltd. In a landmark decision on February 27th 2019, the Supreme Court of Nigeria dismissed GTB’s appeal – SC. 694/2014- against the judgment of Court of Appeal, Ibadan Division.

“The Court of Appeal, Ibadan division had in its decision of 6th February 2014 dismissed GTB’s appeal against the Federal High Court, Ibadan Division.

“Thus, the Court of Appeal affirmed the judgment of the Federal High Court, Ibadan Division which ordered GTB by way of Garnishee order absolute – to pay N2.4 Billion to Innoson with a 22% interest, per annum, on the judgment sum until the final liquidation of the judgment debt.

“Rather than obey the judgment of the Court of Appeal, GTB approached the Supreme Court to challenge the Court of Appeal’s decision.

“However in an ruling delivered by Honourable Olabode Rhodes-Vivour JSC on Wednesday, February 27th2019, the Lord Justices of the Supreme Court (JSC) dismissed GTB’s appeal and thus affirmed the concurrent judgment of both the Court of Appeal and the Federal High Court, Ibadan Division which ordered GTB by way of Garnishee order absolute – to pay N2.4 Billion to Innoson with a 22% interest, per annum, on the judgment until the final liquidation of the judgment.

“The Judgment debt of N2.4B has an accrued interest as at today of about N6,717,909,849.96 which results to about N8.8 Billion.

“Based on the Supreme Court’s decision of 27th February 2019 the counsel to Innoson, Prof McCarthy Mbadugha ESQ, had approached the Federal High Court, Awka Division for leave to enforce the judgment having obtained Certificates of Judgment from the Ibadan Division of the Federal High Court.

“Having obtained the requisite leave, the Federal High Court issued the necessary process for levying execution – the Writ of Fifa.”