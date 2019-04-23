﻿Buhari Reacts To Killing Of British Aid Worker, Nigerian In Kaduna

Advertisement

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the families of the two persons killed by kidnappers on Sunday.

A British aid worker, Ms Faye Mooney, and a Nigerian Mr. Matthew Oguche, were killed at the Kajuru Castle Resort, a popular resort in Kaduna State.

Buhari, in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday by Segun Adeyemi, Special Assistant to Hon Minister of Information and Culture Alhaji Lai Mohammed, promised that the killers will be apprehended and brought to justice.

He also assured that the security agencies were doing everything possible to ensure that the three persons who were kidnapped in the attack are released unharmed.

”We commiserate with the families and friends of Ms Mooney and Mr. Oguche, and wish to assure that the security agencies will leave no stone unturned in their efforts to apprehend the killers and bring them to justice,” he said.

The statement said the Federal Government has recently stepped up efforts to stem the wave of violence and banditry in some parts of the country, through better intelligence gathering and increased collaboration by the security agencies.

He said the efforts have started paying off, as the level of violent attacks, banditry and kidnappings is being reduced nationwide.

“The government will not relent until all parts of the country are made safe for all, whether they are tourists, business people or ordinary Nigerians who just want to live their lives under an atmosphere of peace and security.”