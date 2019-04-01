﻿No Team To Quiz Amosun, Okocha, Yari – EFCC

Advertisement

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has denied a media report that it has raised teams to quiz some outgoing governors after May 29 when they lose immunity.

The Punch Newspapers had on Sunday reported that the anti-graft agency was putting together teams that will grill Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun state, Rochas Okorocha of Imo state and the governor of Zamfara state who is also chairman Nigeria Governors Forum, Abdulazzi Yari.

But in a statement on Sunday, the EFCC acting spokesperson, Tony Orilade, dismissed the report and challenged the newspaper to “give the composition and terms of reference of the purported teams set up by the EFCC.”

According to Orilade, “the report is a figment of the imagination of the reporter as everything about the setting of the teams ended with the first paragraph without details of such teams being set up.

“Again, the story is not true, as the EFCC does not go after anybody, including ex-governors on speculative ground.”

He stressed that “the commission only act after the investigators have done a thorough job on any individual or firm involved in corruption related cases.

“The commission wants to advise our stakeholders, including our friends in the media to be circumspect and verify their stories before going to press.”

The EFCC spokesperson urged the public to disregard the story as no team has been set up against any former governor.

