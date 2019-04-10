﻿What APC’s Next Level Entails, Buhari Tells Nigerians In Dubai

Advertisement

President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed what Nigerians should expect in the next four years.

He made the revelation during an interactive session with Nigerians living in the United Arab Emirates, Dubai.

Recall that the President travelled to the Arab country on Sunday on the invitation of the UAE Vice-President/Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Buhari said that his government will focus on consolidating what has been done in the last four years.

According to him, this will be done in line with the key promises of his party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, which are security, the economy and the fight against corruption.

“In my meeting with Nigerians living in the UAE, I was asked about what the Next Level entails. The Next Level will be focused on consolidating on what we have done in the last four years, in line with our campaign promises on security, the economy & the fight against corruption,” the president wrote on his verified Twitter page.

