02 Academy Says ‘Phenomenal Demand’ For Nigeria’s Asake Prompted Extra Date For Show

Fast-rising Nigerian Afro-beats singer, Asake, announced dates for the UK leg of his tour earlier this week, with ticket sales starting today and within minutes, tickets for the London venue, the 02 Academy Brixton, were sold out.

As such, the venue’s management announced that an extra date had been added to meet up with the high demand.

Asake showed appreciation to his fans after the tickets to the London show sold out four minutes after they went on sale and announced that a second date had been added so that no one would be left out.

“UK Terminators Sold out my 1st LONDON show in 5 minutes una too much Can’t leave anyone out 2nd Date added tickets on Sale Monday LET’S GO! I can’t wait to see you all!!” he tweeted.

🔗https://t.co/MkyAD45Abr #MMWTVUK@TundePhoenix @Genysisevent @Solomonsavage pic.twitter.com/Iav1IWnMMy — ASAKE (@asakemusik) September 30, 2022

The 02 Academy also announced the new date, sharing that it was added due to the incredibly high level of demand.

“Due to phenomenal demand, a second date has been added for @asakemusik’s London takeover. Round 2 will take place on Monday 12 December,” the venue tweeted.

The 02 Academy Brixton has a capacity of up to 4,921 for concerts.

Asake, whose real name is Ahmed Ololade, is currently on tour promoting his highly successful debut album ‘Mr Money with the vibe’. He’s currently on the US leg of the tour, which is expected to end on November 9th.

The album has broken the record for the highest charting debut album by a Nigerian on the Billboard Hot 200 chart. The chart ranks the 200 most popular music albums and extended playlists (EPs) in the United States.