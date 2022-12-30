10 Amazing Netflix Films of 2022

47 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Ever since American streaming service Netflix became available in Nigeria in February 2020, it has established itself as a top source of entertainment for Nigerians.

The platform has collaborated with Nigerian filmmakers on several occasions to release quality Nigerian content while giving its audience access to the best and latest international releases.

The year 2022 saw the platform offer a variety of films and series that kept viewers glued to their screens.

Here’s a look at some of the best Nollywood and Hollywood film releases of 2022 based on reviews by fans.

ANIKULAPO

Produced by the creative genius, Kunle Afolayan, Anikulapo was one of the most loved Nollywood releases of the year. From the cast to the plot, to the costume and set designs in this movie, there was almost nothing bad to report about this movie. Little wonder it received stellar reviews from viewers on social media.

Anikulapo

It tells the story of a womanizing man who has an affair with a queen which leads to his death. The man then encounters a mythical bird with the power to give him another life.

The film starred Kunle Remi and Bimbo Ademoye. Below are some of the reviews from movie lovers on Twitter:

@zebbook wrote; “Nollywood needs to break out of a Lagos-centric identity that it often boxes itself in in the search for international acclaim.

“It’s not a coincidence that (more original) content like Anikulapo and Eleshin Oba have outperformed the rest so far on Netflix.”

@Valenti73990854 while appreciating some of the Nollywood movies on Netflix said, “The recent crop of Nigerian movies on Netflix are just out of this world. Was never a Nollywood fan but Omo, from KOB (King of Boys) to Anikulapo to Far from Home… BEAUTIFUL!. The movie industry can create thousands of jobs, it’s an untapped resource in Nigeria!”

@Bankski1 however said, “Try Anikulapo on Netflix, it’s a Yoruba movie. I watched it with my fam on Christmas Day and I feel like I just need to tell everyone about it lol! So good!”

THE GOOD NURSE

Based on true events, this gripping thriller will have you on the edge of your seat. The amazing performances by the lead cast members made the story so much better.

The Good Nurse

The movie centres around a series of suspicious deaths in a hospital that seemingly have a newly employed nurse at the center of it all.

Starring: Jessica Chastain, Eddie Redmayne

Here are some of the reviews from movie lovers:

@NoraFarr said, “If you’re looking for a really good movie to watch, check out “The Good Nurse” on Netflix. It’s based on a true story with Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne.”

Commenting, @TRalphT said, “If you want to see one of the dangers of private medicine in its fullness, watch the true story of Charlie Cullen on Netflix The Good Nurse.”

ELESIN OBA: THE KING’S HORSEMAN

This film received mixed reactions online as some viewers loved it and understood the literary devices employed therein, while it left others confused and unsatisfied. Following the launch on 4th November 2022, it gathered criticism from viewers. A thrilling watch nonetheless.

Elesin Oba

Based on Wole Soyinka’s play, Death and the King’s Horseman, the film depicts the events following the King’s death and his horseman who is supposed to commit ritual sacrifice 30 days later to usher the King’s spirit into the Great beyond. The sacrifice is however derailed due to the Horseman’s desires. It was inspired by true events.

Starring: Odunlade Adekola, Shaffy Bello

Some movie lovers had the following to say:

@MaxwellAnuma said, “It’s the consistency of the Yoruba nation in putting their history, culture, and heritage out for the world to see via Netflix with their local language. From Ayinla to Elesin oba. All the Igbo hood knows how to do is their low-budget movies with the wack storyline. We can actually do better.”

@iampreciousjeff said, “Ignore the negative comments. Elesin Oba is a masterpiece! The costumes, music, cinematography, and cast are beautiful 😍 Odunlade Adekola murdered that role! Mo Abudu did that.”

“I see all the above negative comments yet I don’t understand why so much hate or dislike for a movie that sets out to depict our history. Wish more of you understood and appreciated your culture and history,” @Drugodsent said

Another Twitter user @SwitOpe said, “I’m loving these back-to-back indigenous Nollywood movies on Netflix from Anikulapo and now Elesin Oba. The set, costume, makeup, chorus, etc is reminding me of my Theatre Arts days.”

SPIDERHEAD

A brilliant sci-fi that imagines the prison system in a different light. The set and the acting performances were especially great in this movie.

Spiderhead

The film is set in a state-of-the-art penitentiary run by a genius visionary who experiments on inmates with mind-altering drugs.

Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Jurnee Smollett

Some of the reviews from movie lovers:

Commenting on the performance of the movie, @Re_DondoBeach said, “I honestly didn’t know what to expect going into this. It’s weird and kind of campy with a great soundtrack. It gave me some Dread (2009) vibes without the full commitment. I feel like the performances really carried this one for an easy watch. #horror #SpiderHead #Netflix.”

@XeniaKara said, “Not used to seeing @chrishemsworth playing the villain but #Spiderhead on @Netflix is a great movie. Definitely one of his best performances.”

@ThreeGreen21 also said, “Anyone seen Spiderhead on Netflix? Pretty pretty good. Miles Teller and Thor for the ladies. Great acting, a great story.”

MAN OF GOD

This film was another one met with mixed reviews as some movie lovers saw several flaws within the film. However, others saw lots of high points in the film as it reminds the audience of the importance of family and gives them a chance for self-reflection.

Man Of God

It tells the story of a man who turns his back on his strict religious upbringing to live life on his terms, but his soul is still stuck in the middle of both worlds.

Starring: Akah Nnani, Dorcas Shola Fapson

Some of the reviews from movie lovers:

@Ms_auddd said, “Man of God on Netflix gave me goosebumps. I 100% recommend it. A must-watch. Acting ✔ Sound ✔ visuals ✔ everything from production to cast and crew was dope. Quite commendable performances. Akah Nnani finally gets the recognition he deserves and I can’t be more proud. Bolanle Austen.”

On his part, @francis4oj said, “After watching “The Man of God” on #Netflix I don’t see why @akahnnani shouldn’t win the award for BEST ACTOR IN A LEAD ROLE at the #AMVCA8 @africamagictv over the likes of Timini.”

@Onaopepo_a “I watched “Man Of God” on Netflix and I think it was really good. I didn’t know Akah could act like that.”

THE GRAY MAN

Before its release, this was a highly anticipated film because of its star-studded cast and upon release, it did not disappoint viewers. Great plot, great action sequences, and great production.

The film centers around a nameless, fearless, and ruthless CIA assassin who discovers agency secrets. As a result, the agency seeks to terminate him.

Starring: Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas

Some of the reviews from movie lovers:

@Hall_Jeremy described the movie as fantastic, “If you haven’t watched it yet, I recommend The Gray Man on @netflix Fantastic movie!”

@TiaMcQueen said, “The Gray Man on Netflix was really good and so to Robert Pattinson’s The Batman.”

GLAMOUR GIRLS

A record-breaking Nollywood release on Netflix, this film was directed by Bunmi Adesoye, produced by Abimbola Craig and seen by audiences within and outside Nigeria.

It became the first Nollywood film to rank in the top five Netflix global charts.

Although it received a lot of mixed reviews, the film was very well executed in terms of production quality, cast performances, and locations used among others.

The film takes a look into the world of high-end call girls living a life of glitz and glamour, and willing to do anything to maintain the lifestyle they’ve become accustomed to. But a series of unfortunate events would eventually threaten the unrestricted access to wealth and privilege they enjoyed.

Starring: Nse Ikpe-Etim, Temisan Emmanuel.

Some of the reviews from movie lovers:

@TheresaCharmain while criticizing the movie said, “Glamour girls on Netflix was an epic fail, no twist, At this point, it’s easy to say they weren’t scripts for these actors cos it seemed scattered 🤔.it’s like the producers sold on the name to get people to watch so they could make quick money.”

@_Thisisvictor also said, “No! Come on, let’s be real. In Glamour Girls on Netflix, Sharon Ooja absolutely nailed her character. She really does have range. Sha, I liked the movie 🔥”

On her part @Chyyyomaa said, “ I am sorry but not sorry…Glamour girls on Netflix was a total flop!! Left me asking myself so many questions…like is this playing? what kind of playing is this? I am so pissed and disappointed at how that movie played out. I need my sub back! 😡”

PURPLE HEARTS

A heartwarming romance movie that features great original music written and performed by the lead actress, Sofia Carson, the film centers around an aspiring musician with a health challenge who enters into a marriage of convenience with a soon-to-deploy US Marine for health insurance benefits.

Starring: Sofia Carson, Nicholas Galitzine

Some of the reviews from movie lovers:

@ghazal_Bux said, “So Watched Purple Hearts Yesterday Night, and Its The Perfect movie to watch & spend A good Weekend. Still under the Spell of the Movie…Loved everything About Everything It’s one Movie U love to watch again. Leads & Their Chemistry.”

@lorence_matt said, “I recommend Purple Hearts on Netflix if you’re looking for a good chick flick that portrays men in good light.”

Commending some of the cast @deIenart said, “purple hearts is the third most-watched movie in the history of Netflix!! you two deserve it so much @sofiacarson, @nickgalitzine

@scarsonstats also said, “Purple Hearts” was the 3rd most popular film (English) of 2022 on @netflix.”

DO REVENGE

Movie lovers who enjoyed ‘Mean Girls’ would definitely love this vengeance-driven comedy.

Drea is dethroned as the queen bee of her high school after a leaked sex tape. She meets and teams up with a new student, Eleanor, over the summer to exact revenge on the guilty parties involved in the leak.

Starring: Maya Hawke, Camilla Mendes, Austin Abrams

Some of the reviews from movie lovers:

@RenzoTupas said, “Do Revenge pays homage to iconic teen movies of the past and does so in fabulous fashion. Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke are absolutely perfect together. This is definitely my favorite Netflix original film of the year. Jennifer Kaytin Robinson did a wonderful job.”

“Do Revenge on Netflix is SO fun, luvvvvv movies about female rage,” @muinatabdul said.

Commenting @FilmGuruReview1 said, “Do Revenge is a simple high school ‘teen’ comedy. It plays out how you imagine it would, with no massive surprises on the way. The cast looks closer to their 30s than teens, but it’s easy to view. This revenge is served lukewarm.”

@ashicake94 Said, “I watched Do Revenge on Netflix last night and I will say I thoroughly enjoyed it! I love the twists in this storyline and I adore Maya Hawke. 9/10!”

ENOLA HOLMES 2

A feel-good detective film, this was another highly anticipated release owing to the success of the first film and the stellar performances from the cast.

The plot continues from the first movie. After Enola successfully solves the Tewksbury case alongside her brother Sherlock, she is working to solve her first real case, finding a missing girl. But the case is not as straightforward as it seems and gets progressively complicated.

Starring: Millie Bobby-Brown, Henry Cavill

@johnffarrell said of the film, “Enola Holmes (1 & 2) may be my favorite movie to watch with my children–all time. The women solve crimes, fight (dear Lord, the “holy trinity”), and even mastermind the mystery. Truly brilliant. Get on Netflix to watch them with your boys or girls, preferably both. #StrongGirls.”