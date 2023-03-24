10 Injured, 25 Dead In Bauchi Road Crash

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, has confirmed the death of twenty-five persons who were involved in auto crash in Gawama, Bauchi State.

This was revealed in a statement made available to THE WHISTLER on Friday by Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Public Education Officer.

According to the statement the accident which happened on Friday was as a result of excessive speed and overloading, leading to loss of control after a tyre bust.

The statement reads, “The fatal lone crash involved an ash-coloured commercial Toyota Hummer Bus with registration number JMA 59 XA, conveying 24 people plying through Hadeja-Potiskum route which lost control and collided into 11 other victims who were seated underneath a tree in Udubo town according to investigation conducted by the road safety.”

The corps further said from the crash investigation report, “a total of 35 people were involved, out of which 10 victims all male adults sustained different injuries, and 25 victims, 9 male adults, 11 female adults, 2 male children and 3 female children were killed.

“Specifically, 24 of the killed persons were onboard the vehicle while the remaining 1 victim was amongst the 11 people seated underneath the tree.

“The crash occurred as a result of overloading, excessive speed and tyre burst which led to loss of control leading to the fatalities recorded, road safety said.”

Following the fatal crash, the Corps Marshal, Dauda Ali Biu, promised to establish a unit of the command in Gamawa, Bauchi State, to curb cases of reckless driving and accidents in that corridor.

Biu said the new unit command is necessary following the fatal crash that occurred in the early hours of Friday 24 March, 2023.

The FRSC boss who commiserates with the families of the deceased and wishes the injured the earliest recovery, called for caution especially during this Ramadan.

