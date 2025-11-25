10-man Everton Defeat Manchester United At Old Trafford

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Everton recorded a 1-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford on Monday night despite playing over 80 minutes with 10 players.

Idrissa Gueye was sent off for slapping team-mate Michael Keane in the face in the 13th minute as the visitors produced a battling performance to earn the maximum points.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall produced a curling effort past goalkeeper Senne Lammens into the top corner for the only goal of the encounter in the 29th minute.

The Red Devils failed to take advantage of their numerical advantage as they struggled to find a breakthrough to suffer their fourth defeat of the season.

Everton manager, David Moyes earned his first victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford while the Merseyside team became the first team to win at the stadium with 10 men.

Moyes was full of praise for his players for their impressive performance at Old Trafford.

He said: “I’m incredibly proud of the players and the supporters here today because I know it has been a regular occurrence where we’ve not got a result here. We have come close loads of times and not quite been able to get over the line, but tonight we incredibly got over it with 10 men. I think it was probably the hardest way to get a good result here.

“At full-time, I felt for all the supporters who had made the journey because we obviously had to just sit in and defend for large parts of the game. I thought we started the game brilliantly well, looked quite comfortable, but the sending off meant the game changed. The resilience and toughness behind the scenes at Everton is really good and the players showed that tonight.”

Manchester United coach, Ruben Amorim admitted that Everton were the better side in the encounter.

He said: “They were the better team with 11 players and 10. I felt we were not there with the same intensity. They deserved the win.

“The other team helped us with the sending off. We need to do [more] in every moment. If they have 10 let’s push them to the final third.

“We need to do more. Does it feel like a step back? Yes. Especially in the way we played the game. Forget the result. The result is really bad but I was more concerned by the feeling I had during the game. Everyone should play better today.

Up next for Manchester United is a trip to Crystal Palace on Sunday while Everton take on Newcastle United a day earlier at home.