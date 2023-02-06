100 Days In Office: Osun APC Battles Adeleke Over Alleged Plans to Recommission Oyetola’s Project

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

…We Are Not Bothered About APC Noise—PDP

The All Progressives Congress, Osun State, has renewed battle with Governor Ademola Adeleke for allegedly enlisting and planning to re-commission projects of former governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, as part of his achievements for 100 days in office.

THE WHISTLER recalled that the administration of Oyetola renovated 332 Primary Health Centers(PHCs) and also, Adeleke while unveiling his 100 days in office agenda enlisted renovation of PHCs across the state.

Meanwhile, the APC Acting Chairman, Tajudeen Lawal, while speaking with this newspaper on Monday admonished the general public to be wary of the antics of the Governor Adeleke administration as it’s getting set to mark its one hundred days in the office with already rehabilitated projects of Oyetola.

According to him, “We are aware that the current government has concluded plans to fleece the state of its resources through re-commissioning of projects the previous government of APC, had already installed for public use. Specifically, the Adeleke Administration is desperate to shore up its hugely kwashiorkored image by repainting some of the legacy public schools and primary health centres built by the Administration of former Governor Gboyega Oyetola.

“The sacked Governor Adeleke should be watchful and circumspect on how he dips his hand into the public fund because he would be called to account for all the public monies spent without due process, ” Lawal warned.

However, when the Osun PDP’s Media Director, Oladele Bamiji, was contacted, he berated APC for the allegation as he disclosed that the opposition is surprised by the 100 days developmental agenda of Governor Adeleke, hence the unnecessary hue from the party.

“It is permitted for the party to make noise. They are surprised that an administration can set for itself developmental agenda within 100 days.

“We are not bothered by their noise, they have been doing this since the 100 days agenda was made public. Our major concern is to ensure that our people get value for their mandate which they surrender to Governor Adeleke. The APC is free to embark on their propaganda”, he said.