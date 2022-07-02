100 Youths To Get N1m Each As Philanthropist Balarabe Empowers Small Businesses In Yobe

A businessman and philanthropist, Alhaji Balarabe Abdullahi Nguru, will on Saturday (today) disburse N1 million each to 100 youths in Nguru, Yobe State, to enable them to start and expand their businesses.

The generous gesture is in furtherance of Balarabe’s empowerment drive aimed at poverty reduction in the state.

At the Emir of Nguru’s Palace, the youths are expected to present their business plans for examination and guidance after which the money would be disbursed to beneficiaries.

Governor Mai Mala Buni, alongside some chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is also expected to lead a delegation to the event in recognition of the sustained philanthropic works of Balarebe’s Foundation in the state.

Balarabe’s past humanitarian works include the award of scholarships to students, the building of houses, and the provision of food, clothing, and other alms to the less privileged citizens of Nguru,

“My dream Insha Allah is to create many influential and notable indigenes from Nguru,” Balarabe said of the N100 million empowerment, adding “We want to encourage hard work, entrepreneurial and trading skills among the youths especially. We won’t be here forever and so empowering the younger generation with the right attitude is the way forward. My hope is that they succeed so that they also can grow to empower others and gradually our town will become one with lots of privileged persons who can be the pride of our town and also reach out to others in the near future.

“The State and Federal Governments are doing their part at providing amenities. But these amenities, given the sporadic rise in our population across the country with limited earnings will not be sufficient. This means that such interventions and assistance where possible are necessary. And so it is for this reason and as far as my resources permit me, that to the best of my ability, I try to provide for my people no matter how little. And Insha Allah we will continue to try our best,” the Yobe-born philanthropist stated.