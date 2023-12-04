10,000 Candidates Applied For Admission To AAUA With Only 6,300 Slots – VC

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Vice Chancellor of the Adekunle Ajasin Akungba Akoko (AAUA), Ondo State, Prof. Olugbenga Ige has disclosed that over 10,000 students applied to study in various academic fields in the 2023/2024 academic year with just 6,300 slots given by the National Universities Commission.

Ige who disclosed this on Monday during a press conference heralding the 12th convocation of the university, stated that the proactive stance of the institution has consistently earned the university recognition as the Best State University in Nigeria over the past four years, according to the prestigious Webometrics Ranking.

“Our pursuit of excellence knows no bounds, and our ambition is not only to be the best in Nigeria but to secure a prominent place on the international pedestal. With this drive propelling us, we are resolutely dedicated to elevating the quality of education, research, and innovation at our university,” he said.

He added that about 5,249 graduates from the 2020/2021 set will be honoured during the convocation.

Ige noted that of the 5,249 students that graduated, 42 of them graduated with first class and will be given automatic entry in the institution after completing their mandatory National Youth Service Corps programme.

“The faculty of education leads with 1,202 graduates, followed by science, arts, social sciences, administration and management sciences, agriculture, law, the institute of part-time, and the institute of education.

“A total of 180 graduates are receiving postgraduate degrees, with 24 in the PhD category. Of the graduating class, 42 achieved first class; 1,088 in second class upper division; 2,264 in second class lower division; and 605 in third class,” he said.

He noted that the 12th convocation lecture would be delivered by the Editor-in-Chief of The Guardian Newspapers, Lagos, Mr Martins Oloja on the topic, ‘Internationalisation of university education for global relevancssße: experiences, barriers, and prospects.”