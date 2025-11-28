105 Officers Promoted As Army Elevates 28 To Major General, 77 To Brigadier General

The Nigerian Army has approved the promotion of 105 senior officers, implementing a major leadership reorganisation that elevates dozens of key commanders to higher responsibilities.

According to the announcement issued on Friday by the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Appolonia Anele, the approval raised 28 Brigadier Generals to Major General and 77 Colonels to Brigadier General.

The newly promoted Major Generals include senior officers from intelligence, operations, logistics, engineering, communications and key training institutions.

Among them are Brig Gen O. Adegbe of the Defence Intelligence Agency; Brig Gen S. M. Uba, Director of Defence Information; Brig Gen R. E. Hedima, Acting Chief of Military Intelligence (Army); and Brig Gen R. T. Utsaha, Deputy Director of Defence Operations.

Others promoted in this category include Brig Gen A. M. Umar of the Warrant Officer Academy; Brig Gen S. Sulaiman, Deputy Military Secretary (Army); Brig Gen I. O. Bassey, Director of the Nigerian Army Operations Centre; and Brig Gen C. A. Ekeator of the Nigerian Army School of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering.

Additional officers elevated include Brig Gen S. Y. Yakasai of the Office of the Chief of Army Staff; Brig Gen W. L. Nzidee of the Army Headquarters Department of Logistics; Brig Gen S. A. Emmanuel of the Nigerian Army Signals; Brig Gen S. S. Tilawan, Acting Commander, Sector 3 Joint Task Force (North East) Operation HADIN KAI; Brig Gen M. O. Agi of the Nigerian Defence Academy; and Brig Gen I. M. Abbas, Commander 34 Brigade.

The Army also confirmed the posthumous promotion of Brig Gen Z. A. Saidu, acknowledging his service and contributions to the force.

The elevation of 77 Colonels to Brigadier General includes officers serving in major operational commands, training institutions, specialised brigades, administrative departments, and military medical facilities across the country.

Anele said the promotions are expected to reinforce leadership capacity across these strategic units.

In his remarks, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt Gen Waidi Shaibu congratulated the officers and their families, urging them to intensify their professional commitment and justify the confidence placed in them.

He said the newly promoted leaders must demonstrate exemplary conduct, inspire subordinates, and adopt innovative approaches to address evolving national security threats.

He also reminded the officers of their duty to uphold the constitution, honour their oath of allegiance, and maintain unwavering loyalty to the country.