$106M Ilesa Water Project: Osun Assembly C’mtte Demanded $5m Bribe— Consultant

The suspended project consultant of the $106M Ilesa Water Project, Tawa Williams, has alleged that the Osun State House of Assembly Committee on Water Resources demanded for $5million as bribe to give nod to the ongoing project.

THE WHISTLER recalled that Adeleke on Wednesday suspended Williams, and directed that she should hand over the N70 million bulletproof car in her possession and ordered probe into N10billion and another $28 million that had been expended on the project.

Meanwhile, the consultant, speaking during an interview session on Western Nigeria Television, which was monitored by THE WHISTLER on Thursday, denied that she is using a bulletproof car worth N70 million given to her by Osun government.

She also berated Adeleke’s committee on Asset Recovery which recommended her suspension and made ‘unverified’ claims against her and the project for lack of knowledge on the ongoing Ilesha Water project.

Equally, Williams alleged that the chairman of Osun State House of Assembly Committee on Water Resources with other members demanded bribe of $5 million after the exit of ex-governor Adegboyega Oyetola from office.

She berated the government for claiming that their was nothing to show for the money expended on the project since inception, saying, “The government that claimed there is nothing to show for the money spent on the project have never visited the site of the project.”

She explained, “I was only invited by asset recovery committe of the Adeleke’s government and they were asking me questions that are not related to the project, the report that was given to them in respect of the project was not studied by them. I don’t know who told them that N10 billion has no value.

“Islamic Development Bank has visited the site, they commended us for the job we have done, Federal Ministry of Water Resources that is the custodian of the money inspected the site they credited us for the volume of work done.”

She noted that, “From IDB we got $65millon, we got $41.9 from the Federal Government as a grant because the state could not provide their own counterpart fund so they took the project upon themselves so as to adopt it as their legacy project. The money was put at CBN and the Federal Ministry of Water Resources was put in charge of expending the money.

“The Ilesha water project is at the verge of completion. We have spent $32 milllion from the loan and we have $32.1 million left to spend. This report is of 26th December 2022. The project is marked to be completed in 2024 because it remains only water treatment plant which will be done in 2023.”

Williams added that, “The House of Assembly members visited us in 2020 and gave us kudos, but what has changed thier position on us i dont know but there are some demand on us and we can’t meet those demands. The house is asking for $5millon and i said i dont have $5 million to give to anybody. They are asking for takeaway bribe else they will go to the press and blackmail us that the quality of work done is not good. It did not come from the House as a whole but House Committee on Water Supply with its chairman. I told them that i only have money to do the job, the demand was made after the exit of Oyetola as the governor.”

Meanwhile, the chairman of the House committee on Water Resource, Olateju Babatunde, has kept mum over the allegations as he refused to answer his phone calls and refused to respond to text messages put to him as at the time of filing this report.

However, the Speaker of the House, Timothy Owoeye, through his media aide, Kunle Alabi described the allegation of Tawa Williams as unfortunate stressing that she is only trying to cover up for her incompetence.

He noted that “sometimes in November during plenary, the Assembly had raised concerns over the poor implementation of the project and the non-execution of a $2m treatment plant, doesn’t it defy logic and common sense that one will request for a $5m bribe on a $2m project?”

“The House of Assembly under the leadership of Rt. Hon Timothy Owoeye has given Engineer Tawa Williams 24hours to retract her bribery allegation against the committee of the Assembly, her failure to do that within the said hours, the Assembly shall be forced to seek redress in court as no amount of blackmail will stop the Assembly from playing its constitutional role.

“Osun House of Assembly will never ask any agency of government or individual for any gratification before it could adequately discharge it’s constitutional duties.”