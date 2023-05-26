10th Assembly: Obi Tasks LP Members-elect To Work As A Team

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25 presidential election, Peter Obi, has called on LP members-elect in the 10th National Assembly, to work as a team as they resume legislative duties next month.

Obi, made the call on Thursday while addressing the lawmakers during the Good Governance Summit organised by the party for its elected members across the country.

He pointed out that the desire for change by the Nigerian people was still glaring and Nigerians wanted that change to come from their representatives in the National Assembly.

The former Anambra State governor appealed to the elected members to resist any form of politics that could undermine truth, justice and fairness for the Nigerian people.

“I appeal that we all work as a family in building this party and live up to the expectation of Nigerians, who have decided that we have a future and that they will go down the road with us. Ours is for the masses to do the interest of that new Nigeria and where you find yourself today is an ambassador for that new Nigeria.

“To be able to project these things, you can see the challenges needed to be changed in Nigeria, the level of poverty, insecurity and all the many problems the country is going through today, which can easily consume all of us,” Obi said.

A former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Senator Shehu Sani, who also spoke at the meeting warned the newly elected legislators on the platform of the party to be wary of Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s manipulative politics they would likely be confronted with at the National Assembly.

He said the Labour Party must be ready to play to true opposition, having established itself as a force in the polity and the main opposition party in all sense, saying with Tinubu, a veteran in politics as president of the country, the opposition faced stiff resistance to survive in the next four years.

“The opposition has always served as the soul and oxygen of democracy. One that will always stand as an alternative to watch the establishment.

“What we should expect ahead, we should first of all be all aware that for the first time in the history of our democracy since 1999, we are having in position, someone who has the experience of being with us in the trenches and some who is an experienced and crude politician, who will not only play politics on his own side, but would be interested in what happened in the other side.

“The greatest danger to democracy is to have a compromised or timid opposition. One of the problems we have been having till today is that those who are supposed to speak are either afraid of speaking or they are not simply speaking,” he said, describing Labour Party as the most viable opposition today in the country that has proven to be the voice of the people and the voice of democracy.

On his part, the embattled National Chairman of the party, Julius Abure, urged all elected members of the party, especially elected lawmakers of the 10th Assembly to resist the temptation that could force them to work against the party’s democratic ideals and its manifesto.