10th Assembly: Setback For Abbas As Jaji Denies Stepping Down From Speakership Race

Bids to get a consensus within the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, for the position of Speaker of the House of Representatives have suffered fresh setback as one of the aspirants, Aminu Jaji has denied he has stepped down from the race.

This is as he vowed he would win Tuesday’s election.

He said reports that he stepped down for Tajudeen Abbas, the preferred choice of the President, Bola Tinubu, was false.

Recall two of the leading aspirants Muktar Betara and Yusuf Gagdi on Sunday stepped down for Abbas.

Vice President Kashim Shettima made the announcement after a joint meeting with the pair and their fellow supporters drawn from member-elect, noting that unity was uppermost in his bid to ensure the election of those preferred by the president.

But Jaji, the Zamfara lawmaker said on Monday that he’s in the race till the last minutes and would not quit.

A statement by his media office on Monday said, “Jaji is still in the race. We have consulted widely, and our colleagues have shown support.

“The fake news is unconnected with the massive support received in the last few days from members-elect across political divides, we urge our opponents to wait and allow members to choose their leaders.

“Ignore fake social media reports. Jaji is experienced, qualified, and competent enough to lead the 10th House of Representatives. Nothing will stop him.

He has the blessing of the President and other party bigwigs, while the majority of the members are excitedly waiting for the election tomorrow. By God’s Grace, he will win.”