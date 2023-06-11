10th NASS: Adamu, Tinubu’s Cold War May Stall Akpabio’s Election As Senate President – Sources

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The cold war between President Bola Tinubu and the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Abdullahi Adamu, appears to be eating into the prospect of electing Godswill Akpabio as Senate President of the 10th Assembly, THE WHISTLER has gathered.

Both do not see eye to eye politically with sources saying both politicians have not held one-on-one chats since Tinubu was inaugurated president as would be expected due to their no love lost.

Consequently, there are fears within the hierarchy of the APC that Adamu’s reluctance to put his foot on the ground and instil discipline where all candidates within the party opposing the president’s choice step down is a classic case of “not my business.”

Recall the North West Zonal Chairman of the APC, Salihu Moh. Lukman had accused Adamu of working at crossed purposes with Tinubu over his choices for principal offices in the 10th National Assembly.

He alleged that despite the zoning arrangement for the principal offices of the 10th Assembly, which Adamu was duty bound to support, “he is acting as a factional leader opposing the decision of the NWC.

“Instead of working for the success of the decision of the NWC through activating meetings of higher organs of the party to confer more legitimacy to the decision of the NWC, he seems to be more interested in ensuring that the 2015 model of rebellious leadership emerges in the 10th National Assembly,” he added.

Several attempts to speak with the Spokesman of the APC, Felix Morka, to explain why the party has failed to unify its effort to ensure Akpabio is produced as Senate President on Tuesday failed as his phone was unreachable.

But inquiries showed that some members of the National Working Committee of the party are more interested in ministerial appointments or top jobs than paying attention to the battle for the leadership of the National Assembly.

Sources say the vexatious issue is that Akpabio is not Adamu’s choice, as well as his hardcore supporters in the party leadership.

A member of Murkta Betara camp, who said he joined the APC during its formative years noted that, “the National Working Committee of the APC is not bothered because those announced as the choices of the party were those selected by the president,” adding that, “the party could have shown more interest if it “had a say” in the matter.

The development has left the former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio scratching his head with two days to inauguration of the 10th Assembly.

Despite Akpabio’s relentless mobilisation of senators -elect, including former governors who are of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, it does not yet seen the coast is clear.

His attempts to get multi-partisan endorsement has not been totally successful with some opposition members insisting nothing has changed in their position.

In fact, a member of the APC National Executive Committee called it, “the president’s choice” and not the party’s–an indication that the cold war between Tinubu and Adamu is far from over.

Recall Adamu had announced in May 2022 that the immediate past president of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan was the choice of the then President, Muhammadu Buhari as the presidential candidate for the 2023 election on the platform of the APC.

It meant the APC candidate would have been a Northerner, and if he had won, would have been a president from the North like Buhari.

This was despite an agreement said to have been entered into within the party that a southerner must emerge after Buhari.

Specifically, the Tinubu camp said there was an agreement between him and Buhari that he would emerge the candidate when Buhari must have completed his second term.

The announcement of Lawan took many stakeholders in the party by surprise and renewed the political disagreement between Tinubu and Adamu which dates back to when the latter was a strong member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The feeling within the APC is that Adamu is less concerned about who emerges as the Senate President and the Speaker of the House of Representatives even as the opposition parties are in the majority in the green chamber.

It was gathered during the weekend that Akpabio has been unsuccessful to see Adamu privately to enable him discuss the matter and solicit his support which would be on how to devise a means for other candidates to step down.

On Sunday, this paper gathered there are concerted efforts to nullify the strongest candidate opposing Akpabio, the former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdul-Azeez Yari, by co-opting his strongest ally, Orji Uzor Kalu, the immediate Chief Whip of the Senate.

Former Governor of Rivers State has been tasked to ensure Kalu endorses Akpabio and abandon his dream of being a deputy to Yari “because Yari would not win, so why waste your time?”an Akpabio campaigner said on Sunday.

Siurces informed that Akpabio has less than 40 out of 59 of the APC Senators who are sure to vote for him on Tuesday.

There are also a handful of PDP senators said to be on his side.

His campaigner said the actual fear is what happens to the remaining senators on the platforms of the PDP and other opposition parties “because they are enough to tilt the balance of power.”

While the PDP has said it’s “keeping its cards close to its chest” and “mobilising other opposition lawmakers” to vote a particular candidate, a former aide to Wike pointed out that “his open support may work against Akpabio. He can’t approach other PDP senators-elect and ask them to vote for Akpabio.”

In any case, a member of the Akpabio camp said efforts are still on to ensure the party’s National Chairman sees “the project as his and the party’s rather than the president’s.

“He has to see it that way,” she said.