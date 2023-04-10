10th NASS: APC May Fail To Produce Speaker

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, may not produce the Speaker and Deputy Speaker for the House of Representatives if the outcome of the supplementary elections go as projected.

By convention to avoid friction and schism with the Executive, the party with the majority seats produces the principal officers in the assembly notably the Senate President and the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

However, the party with a majority may also fail to produce the Speaker in the House if the elected members in the opposition are more than the party with a single majority.

There are fears in the APC hierarchy that the country is headed in that direction where despite its likely single simple majority, it may not produce the Speaker.

Parties And Seats Won

The results of the February elections into the House of Representatives showed that the APC won 162 seats while the leading opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, won 105.

The Labour Party and the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP won 34 and 18 seats respectively.

The All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, won 4 while the Social Democratic Party, SDP, African Democratic Congress, ADC both won two seats each.

Meanwhile the Young Peoples Party, YPP, won 1 seat, bringing together 8 parties that would represent their constituencies in the House, the most in Nigeria history.

Supplementary Elections In 15 States For 31 Seats

The supplementary elections which would be held on Saturday April 15 for 31 seats would be held in areas considered opposition dominated areas.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, 15 states would witness the elections after a series of botched exercises on February 25.

States such as Akwa Ibom, Oyo, Rivers, Kano, Kebbi and Zamfara would witness elections into two Reps seats each.

Similarly, Anambra, Bayelsa, Edo, Imo, Kogi, Taraba , Jigawa and Ebonyi states have one supplementary election each.

Sokoto with a governor on the platform of the PDP, would see elections conducted in all the Reps seats. There are 11 seats up for grabs, being the highest in the round.

The score of the camps gunning for the speakership position stands at: APC 162 seats while the opposition has 163 seats.

To win an election in the House, the winner must only secure a simple majority of members present.

For the APC to control the House, it must win an additional 19 seats out of 31 to give it a slim single majority of 181 leaving the opposition with 179 seats out of the 360 constitutional member-seats in the House.

Elections In Opposition-controlled Areas

The fear of the APC is two-pronged – that the elections would be held where opposition parties are controlling and dominated during the election on 25 February, and the festering anger as a result of the outcome of the presidential election.

The opposition PDP controls Akwa Ibom, Oyo, Rivers, Taraba, Bayelsa, Edo and Sokoto states.

The 7 states account for 20 seats.

In Kebbi, Zamfara and Jigawa states, controlled by the APC, the opposition PDP won the states in the March 18, except Jigawa where it won many state assembly seats.

If the scenario is repeated next Saturday, the PDP may route the APC and take the available 5 seats.

Similarly, another opposition party, the NNPP dominated the election in Kano State even though it has an APC governor.

The NNPP is tipped to win the only two available seats in the state on Saturday.

Like NNPP, APGA, another opposition party which controls Anambra State is expected to win the only seat (one) on Saturday.

The APC controls Imo, Kogi, and Ebonyi states and are tipped to win all the three seats available in those states.

Thus, it has been projected that the APC would win 3 while the opposition, all things being equal should win 28 seats.

Opposition Parties Meet

Already, elected opposition Reps members have begun meeting to chart ways to control the House.

The meeting of the opposition which began last week has continued and it’s being coordinated by Agbedi Yeitiemone Frederick (PDP-Bayelsa State) and Abdulmumin Jibrin (NNPP-Kano).

The Bayelsa lawmaker said the results of the “2023 General Election have thrown up a new phase, having numbers that give us greater strength to deepen opposition politics and democracy,” in order to take control of the House.

Also, Jibrin who was the former Chairman of the House Committee on Appropriations under the APC said regardless of the number, elected opposition members must work together for “nation-building,” which would enable the opposition “marshal through our interests.”

Beni Lar (PDP-Plateau State) declared that the opposition parties are already “the majority and a greater majority.

“This is something that many parliaments around the world seek to achieve but cannot achieve,” noting that the “numbers, strength and with doggedness,” the “common goal and purpose,” of producing the speaker can be achieved.

APC Leadership Failed The Party – APC Member-elect

While the spokesman of the APC failed to respond when contacted, a member-elect from Cross River on the platform of the APC who did not want his name mentioned blamed the party leadership for the uncertainty.

The new member-elect said, “We will see what happens. It’s normal to be anxious because you want to control both Houses for a smooth working relationship with the Executive.

“Unfortunately, the party leadership and how they managed the election was a total failure. We are caught up in this because of lack of transparency and openness.

“However, even if the opposition produces the Speaker and the rest, the interest of Nigeria, I believe, would be paramount in their heart and not politics during the days in the House.

“Yes, we can play politics but Nigeria is bigger than any of us. Nigerians themselves may be angry and that could unsettle the House,” he said.

He pointed out that, “Our hope is that states like Rivers already said we have their votes, 13 House seats in Rivers, it’s huge.

“I don’t know how many seats we can win on Saturday but if we can get half of Rivers, which has elections for 11 seats concluded, I think we can secure a single simple majority.

“I think the party leadership needs to work hard. The view among people is that the APC leadership failed otherwise we won’t be in this tight corner.”