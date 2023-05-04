10th NASS: Tinubu, Adamu To Decide Senate President

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The president-elect, Bola Tinubu and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, would be meeting in a few days to decide on who becomes the consensus pick for the post of the Senate president for the 10th Assembly.

The National Working Committee, NWC, of the party failed on Wednesday to decide on zoning and who the consensus candidate should be.

The party announced afterwards that the absence of the President-elect was responsible for deferment of decision on the position of the Senate president.

Adamu, who spoke after the NWC meeting said, “The zoning of presiding officers of the National Assembly that some of you are asking about is not what today’s meeting is all about. When we want to do zoning, we don’t just go alone as a party.

“Zoning is to take along the person who has the mandate of the country, the president-elect in the person of Ahmed Bola Tinubu. We have to take him along. He travelled after the elections and came back only last week. We have to carry him along.

“Also, we cannot stop those who are ambitious with zonal, individual or institutional interests. We cannot deny them. For as long as that is there, we have to find a persuasive manner to get some level of consensus. That is what we are working on. It is not a one-day affair.”

Similarly, the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Felix Morka, re-echoed Adamu’s sentiments, saying, “We are not wasting time. There is no timeline to do so.

“The zoning is something that the party does. It is a mechanism by which the party is able to make decisions and afford those who are interested in competing for power in the leadership of the 10th National Assembly to do so seamlessly with a minimum rift and rancour.

“So there is no timeline to that. We are not in a hurry. We want to do it right.

“You also heard the chairman say it required very exhaustive consultation. Not just from the leadership of the party but also from those who are aspiring so that whatever the party comes up with, by way of formula, will be acceptable with minimum friction.

“It is important that the consultation is done and it is done properly. That is what is going on right now.”

THE WHISTLER confirmed that Adamu would be meeting with the President-elect to discuss how the zoning arrangement should be made.

While Tinubu leans towards the South-South with former Akwa Ibom State Governor, Godswill Akpabio, heavily favoured, the Southeast geopolitical zone is arguing that for the sake of fairness and equity, the post should be zoned to it.

Key aspirants from the zone including Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi and former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu have argued that the zone should be given a sense of belonging and representation in the next coming.

But it’s gathered that political expediency and calculation weighs heavily on the mind of the President-elect as he prefers “someone who he can work with.”

The date of the meeting could not be confirmed but a source said in less than one week, the meeting should be held to determine if there should be “zoning or zoning and consensus at the same time.”