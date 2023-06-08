10th Senate: Northern Elder Tells Tinubu To Support Yari, kalu For President, Deputy

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A Northern leader, Dr Bashir Lamido, has said that former Governors Abdulaziz Yari and Orji Uzor Kalu, will help the senate to flourish if they’re elected to lead the red chamber.

Lamido also noted that President, Bola Tinubu would have a reliable National Assembly under their leadership, adding that both lawmakers complement each other and would help the Tinubu administration succeed.

He made this known while speaking with journalists in Abuja, where he urged the president and senators-elect to support the Yari/Kalu ticket as the best for the Senate.

Lamido however also appealed to Nigerians, especially leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress, to support the Yari/ Kalu ticket, describing the two lawmakers as calm and intelligent men with the acceptability, national appeal, and legislative experience for the positions.

“As a prominent northern leader, I decided to join the Senate Democratic Project because I believe it is best for the Senate. Yari, Kalu’s ticket would be innovative and refreshing.

“Under their leadership, Tinubu would have a vibrant, loyal, and trusted Senate,” he said.

The 10th Assembly would be convened on Tuesday, 13 June, where both houses would be inaugurated.

Yari and Kalu who have been opposing the choice of former Minister of Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio, as Senate President by the APC appear to have closed ranks to ensure that one of them emerges the Senate president while the other emerges as deputy.

Both camps of the politicians have been meeting and with Yari bent on being the Senate president, Kalu, it appears, has accepted to be his deputy.

Lamido added that, “The Senate would be strong, bold, and reliable; the APC would flourish and go from strength to strength and the Nigerian people would be the better for it.”