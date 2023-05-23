10th Speakership: Abbas Leads Delegation To APC Secretariat To Consolidate Nomination

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Fearing that the All Progressives Congress, APC, may tinker with the zoning formula announced by the party a few weeks ago, the anointed candidate for the Speaker of the 10th Assembly, Tajudeen Abbas, has led some delegates to meet with the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The meeting which is ongoing at the APC national secretariat is to consolidate his candidature which was met with protest by some speakership aspirants in the House of Representatives.

The protesting candidates have formed the G-6 coalition and are in alliance with the members-elect from the opposition parties called the ‘Greater Majority’ to ensure the choice of the APC is not elected the speaker.

THE WHISTLER saw Abbas walking into the meeting alongside some of his supporters with a member of his delegation revealing to this paper that the meeting is “to consolidate his nomination.”

The source said Abbas has been worried that the opposition against his nomination has increased especially with the Northcentral also demanding that one of Deputy Senate President or Speakership positions be given to them.

The party had announced that the Northwest should produce both the Deputy Senate President and Speaker of the House.

This has been opposed by the governors from the Northcentral who demanded during their meeting that one of the positions, especially the speakership, must be zoned to it.

Abbass is meeting with the NWC to to assure them that he enjoys the support of majority and has control of the situation in order to prevent the repeat of the 2015 election of the Senate president.

The source further revealed that the preferred rep members’ visit is to counter the meeting formerly held by Idris Wase and Murkta Betara who have kicked against the zoning of the 10th assembly leadership.

He said the meetings would also afford the opportunity to define the role the party is going to play.

Also, the executive members of the party have started arriving at the APC Secretariat to meet with the stakeholders and the transition committee.

Our correspondent reports that all the NWC members are already seated.

The APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, National Secretary, Otunba lyiola Omisore, National Vice Chairman North Central, Muhazu Bawa Rijau and National Auditor, Olufemi Egbedeyi among other members of the National Working Committee of the party are in attendance.