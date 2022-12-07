11 Kubwa Residents Missing, One Dead After Kidnappers Invaded Abuja Community 

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Armed men were said to have invaded the Arab Road, Extension 2 area of Kubwa, one of Abuja’s satellite towns at about 6 pm on Tuesday.

Chairman of the Community, Alhaji Suleiman Seidu, who confirmed this to THE WHISTLER, said he received a call at about 6:20 pm warning that armed men were in the area.

According to him, the invaders were kidnappers who came into the area from the surrounding hills, adding that they abducted no fewer than eleven people while two were shot, with one dead.

Seidu also said that the kidnappers left with two of the children of the man they killed.

The second person shot was taken to Kubwa General Hospital before being referred to Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital due to the severity of the gunshot wound.

Narrating what happened, Seidu said, “It was not in Wuse Zone 5, It happened in Kubwa Arab road at extension 2. I received a call around 6:20 pm from one of our members saying that armed robbers are in the area.

“We have joint civilian security guards that we pay, and they normally come around 8 pm but those kidnappers struck around 6 pm, before then they had being around the community. They are not robbers but kidnappers because they came and picked some people and went away with them.

“They even shot two people, one of them tried to run and they shot him dead and they went away with his two children, while the other one was taken to Kubwa General Hospital but they said because he had a bullet wound, they said he should be taken to Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital.

“Two were shot and one was confirmed dead, while about eleven went missing. I was in town when the incident happened but while I was on my way, I communicate with the DPO of the Byanji division and one chief superintendent of police.

“I went straight to the crime scene to see what happened, by then my vice chairman had already taken the other guy to the hospital because the other one died as they shot him.

“The guy that died I think has a poultry farm; it was the tailor guy that was taken to the hospital. Those men came through the hill at the back, as I talk to you had it been those anti-kidnapping squad can come to that forest, they will get them because they are still there.”

Efforts made to get the FCT Police Command’s spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, to confirm the incident failed, as messages and calls were not responded to.