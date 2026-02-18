11 Persons Killed In Enugu Tree Collapse Tragedy

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Enugu State Police Command has confirmed the death of 11 persons following a tragic tree-fall incident in Awhum Community, Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The incident occurred at the Awhum Village/Market Square when a large tree fell on two vehicles a Toyota Hiace bus and a Sienna minivan conveying passengers from Old Park, Enugu, to villages within the Awhum/Okpatu axis.

Police operatives attached to the 9th Mile Division were said to have responded promptly to a distress call and, with the assistance of residents, rescued four persons trapped in the wreckage and secured the scene.

The victims were rushed to a nearby hospital, where 11 of them were later confirmed dead by doctors. Their remains have been deposited in a mortuary pending further necessary procedures.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the tree had been weakened by heavy rainfall, strong winds, and apparent internal decay before it collapsed on the vehicles, which had stopped to drop off passengers.

The Commissioner of Police in the state commiserated with the families of the deceased and the entire Awhum Community over the unfortunate incident.

Advertisement

He also urged community leaders and residents across the state to ensure regular inspection and maintenance of large or ageing trees around markets, motor parks, schools, and residential areas, especially during the rainy season, to forestall a recurrence of such tragedies.