117 Repentant Terrorists Graduate From Safe Corridor Programme

No fewer than 117 repentant terrorists from Borno State have successfully completed the Disarmament, Rehabilitation and Reintegration (DRR) programme under Operation Safe Corridor, as authorities move to expand the initiative to the North West.

The development comes as the Benue State Government has requested the establishment of a DRR camp in the North Central region to support similar rehabilitation efforts.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Director of Defence Information, Maj. Gen. Samaila Uba, said the graduation was announced during a high-level stakeholders’ meeting organised by Defence Headquarters at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre.

The meeting focused on finalising arrangements for transferring rehabilitated participants to national and state authorities for reintegration.

The Coordinator of Operation Safe Corridor, Brig. Gen. Y. Ali, revealed that the 117 participants completed the DRR process at the Mallam Sidi Camp in Borno State.

He noted that the milestone reflects stronger collaboration between federal and state governments in reception, monitoring and community reintegration.

Ali also highlighted the programme’s expansion into the North West, where a DRR facility established in February last year represents a significant step toward stabilisation.

He said ongoing discussions with Zamfara State are aimed at restructuring the facility into a broader Victim Healing, Rehabilitation and Reintegration framework that will include psychosocial support, community reconciliation, livelihood assistance and structured monitoring.

Regarding the North Central, Ali disclosed that Benue State has formally requested a DRR camp.

Defence Headquarters, he said, has assessed proposed sites and advised that they must meet national standards on infrastructure, security and sustainability before approval.

The stakeholders’ meeting drew participants from federal ministries, the Office of the National Security Adviser, state governments and neighbouring countries — Burkina Faso, Chad, Niger and Cameroon — alongside international partners such as the International Committee of the Red Cross, the International Organization for Migration, Norway, the United Kingdom, the European Union and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

In a keynote address, the Chief of Defence Staff and Chairman of the Operation Safe Corridor National Steering Committee, Gen. Olufemi Oluyede — represented by the Chief of Defence Operations, Maj. Gen. Jamal Abdusalam — described the programme as a vital element of Nigeria’s security framework.

He emphasised that while military operations help create stability, rehabilitation and reintegration efforts are necessary to sustain security gains and prevent a relapse into violence.

Launched in 2016, Operation Safe Corridor forms part of Nigeria’s counter-insurgency strategy, combining military action with the rehabilitation and reintegration of surrendered fighters.

The initiative is now being extended beyond the North East as more states affected by insurgency and banditry seek DRR facilities to support recovery and long-term stability.