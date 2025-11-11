12 Killed In Suspected Suicide Attack Outside Pakistan Court

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A suspected suicide bombing outside a district court in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, on Tuesday, killed at least 12 people and injured more than 20 others, officials said.

The blast occurred in the parking lot of the city’s High Court complex, a heavily secured area surrounded by government offices.

According to CNN, footage from the scene showed heavily damaged vehicles and emergency workers rushing victims to nearby hospitals.

The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences confirmed the casualty figures, while Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said initial investigations indicated that the bomber was targeting the courthouse but failed to breach its security perimeter.

Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari condemned what he described as a “suicide blast” and called for stronger measures to counter terrorism in the capital.

A security source told CNN that the attack is being investigated as a suicide bombing possibly linked to militants associated with the Afghan Taliban and India, though no group has claimed responsibility.

Pakistan’s Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif, described the attack as a “wake-up call,” warning that the country is “in a state of war” and must reconsider its approach to talks with neighbouring Afghanistan.

Pakistan has seen a resurgence of Islamist militancy since the Taliban takeover of Kabul in 2021. Islamabad has repeatedly accused Afghanistan of sheltering fighters from the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a claim Kabul denies.

The explosion comes less than a day after militants attacked a cadet college in northwestern Pakistan, further heightening tensions between the two neighbours following failed ceasefire talks in Turkey last week.