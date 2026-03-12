12 Reps Defect To APC, PDP

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Deputy Speaker House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has announced that 12 lawmakers have officially switched political parties.

Kalu disclosed this during plenary on Thursday where he noted that six members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

He also announced that six other lawmakers from the Young Progressives Party, YPP, and the Labour Party, LP, had also defected to the African Democratic Congress, ADC.

The announcements were formally read on the floor of the House during plenary.

Earlier, three members of the Senate had also defected from the PDP to the APC.

The senators include Ikra Bilbis, who represents Zamfara Central, Aminu Iya Abbas of Adamawa Central, and Amos Yohanna.

Their defections were formally announced during Wednesday’s plenary by Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

The development came shortly after four members of the House of Representatives defected from the PDP and LP to the ruling APC.