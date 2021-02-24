13 killed, 40 Others Injured In Rocket Attack In Maiduguri

48 SHARES Share Tweet

No fewer than thirteen persons were reportedly killed while over 40 were injured in a rocket attack on Tuesday by suspected Boko Haram militants in Maiduguri, Borno State capital.

As at the time of filing this report a team of security, Civilian JTF and humanitarian workers were still combing the town for corpses even as the injured were assisted to the hospital.

The major casualties was recorded at a football pitch in Gwange near the residence of Late General Mamman Shuwa, who was one of the earlier casualties of insurgency in the state.

Nine boys who were playing football early evening were killed in the rocket attack while many others reportedly sustained injuries.

Other parts of the town were not spared the rocket launch believed to have been fired to destabilize the town and pave the way for a massive attack by the insurgents.

At Adam Kolo part of the town, the rocket killed four persons and got many others injured.

Multiple sources said four persons were killed in the explosion in the area, which also resulted in injuries to others.

One of the sources said a Mercedes Benz parked in the area was blown to pieces.

He said the corpses were removed and taken to the State Specialist Hospital..

Many people reportedly fled fleeing into other parts of the town out of fear that it may be a prelude to further attacks.

One of those that spoke said: “this is strange, in all the years of the attack on Maiduguri, we have not seen such massive rocket landing on us.

“We just need to flee into town for it is getting dark and we do not know what lies ahead.”

The military had to push the insurgents back through air bombardment.

A top security source contacted could not talk as he was still involved in getting those injured to the hospital and getting the town secured from being infiltrated.

All attempts to get the military and other security agencies to talk on the incident were unsuccessfull as messages sent to their known spokesmen were not replied and calls to their mobile lines were not picked.