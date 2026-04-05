13 Years After Privatisation, Nigerians Still Struggle For Electricity – Group

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Coalition for Affordable and Regular Electricity (CARE) has disclosed that Nigeria’s power privatisation has yet to fully deliver the expected improvements in electricity supply and service delivery.

The National Coordinator of CARE, Mr Chinedu Bosah, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos.

Recall that Nigeria’s power sector was officially privatized on November 1, 2013, when the government handed over control of 11 distribution companies (DisCos) and 6 generation companies (GenCos) to private investors.

This completed the unbundling of the former Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN).

Bosah said the reform had not achieved all its intended objectives, noting that many electricity consumers still experience challenges in accessing reliable power supply.

He said electricity distribution companies (DisCos) needed to strengthen service delivery and address concerns relating to estimated billing and metering.

Advertisement

According to him, some consumers continue to incur additional costs in accessing electricity services, which include investments in infrastructure such as transformers and meters.

Bosah also noted that stakeholders in the sector must continue to work toward improving generation capacity and strengthening transmission infrastructure.

He emphasised the importance of sustained reforms and investments to enhance efficiency and ensure better outcomes for electricity consumers.

On the way forward, Bosah called for an increased transparency, accountability and stakeholder engagement in the management of the power sector.

He added that collaborative efforts among government, operators and consumers would be critical in achieving stable and affordable electricity supply.

Advertisement

Bosah further underscored the need for policies that support equitable access to electricity and promote long-term sustainability in the sector.

He said addressing challenges in the power sector remained vital to economic growth and improved living standards for Nigerians.