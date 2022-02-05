14 Governors, 24 APC State Chairmen Endorse Tinubu – Jubrin

By Isuma Mark
Bola-Tinubu
FILE: Tinubu travels with President Buhari to attend EU–AU meeting in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire in 2017.

The Director General of the Bola Tinubu Support Group Council, Mr Abdulmumin Jibrin, has claimed that no fewer than 14 Governors and 24 state Chairmen under the platform of the All Progressives Congress, have endorsed the presidential aspiration of the National Leader of the party, Mr Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Jibrin, a former member of the House of Representatives, lost his return to the House in 2019 after controversy surrounded his commitment to the party.

He recently emerged into political reckoning to promote the aspiration of Tinubu. He’s from Kano state.

Jubrin, who tweeted on Friday as part of his campaign to advance Tinubu’s aspiration, however, did not reveal who the governors or state chairmen were. But he noted that four additional Governors have also begun talks to join the presidential train.

Tinubu announced his interest to contest for the post of the president in January 2022 and has begun consultation since then.

He has returned to the United Kingdom for medical treatment but his over 100 support groups, headed by Jubrin have not soft pedaled on their quest to deepen his reach to emerge as APC presidential flag bearer.

In a tweet to announce the numbers of politically elected leaders and those managing parties across the states on the platform of the APC, who have endorsed Tinubu, Jubrin said, “14 Governors in and 4 in talks. 26 State Chairmen in. We will not attack or stop anybody from contesting.”

His further tweeted, “We are exercising our right of choice by promoting Alhaji Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Do same for yours PLS. We will remain gracious and our doors open now and after the victories.”

