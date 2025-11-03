15% Fuel Import Duty Must Align With Economic Stability—LCCI

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has urged the Federal Government to ensure that the newly introduced 15 per cent import duty on petrol and diesel aligns with Nigeria’s refinery readiness and broader economic stability goals.

The Chamber said that while the policy’s intent to encourage local refining and reduce import dependence is laudable, its implementation must be gradual and well-coordinated to avoid unintended economic disruptions.

Director-General of the LCCI, Dr Chinyere Almona, in a statement made available to THE WHISTLER, said the Chamber acknowledged that the import levy reflects the government’s long-term industrial policy of promoting energy self-sufficiency and strengthening the naira.

However, it warned that an abrupt rollout could exacerbate existing inflationary pressures, increase production costs, and undermine business competitiveness, particularly for small and medium enterprises.

According to the Chamber, Nigeria is already grappling with a high cost of living, supply chain challenges, and rising inflation.

Any policy that leads to higher fuel costs, it noted, would ripple across transportation, logistics, agriculture, and manufacturing sectors—potentially slowing economic activity and deepening the burden on households and businesses.

While expressing support for the government’s efforts to discourage fuel importation and deepen the downstream petroleum value chain, the LCCI expressed concern over the adequacy of local refining capacity to meet national demand.

It cautioned that imposing the 15 per cent import duty without sufficient domestic production could lead to fuel shortages and further drive up pump prices.

The Chamber, therefore, called for the full operationalisation and optimisation of local refineries, both public and private, including modular plants and recently revitalised major facilities.

It also recommended a framework that allows refineries to access crude oil in naira rather than foreign exchange, which it said would enhance cost efficiency, stabilise output, and strengthen the domestic petroleum value chain.

“Our interest lies in a diversified downstream sector where multiple refineries, modular plants, and logistics firms thrive on a level playing field,” Almona stated.

“Ensuring clarity, consistency, and transparency in implementing the new tax regime will be crucial to prevent market distortions and sustain investor confidence.”

The Chamber further advised the government to resolve outstanding labour union issues and create a conducive environment for industrial harmony.

It emphasised that the successful implementation of the import tax must be complemented by broader reforms that reduce cost burdens on businesses and consumers.

LCCI recommended that the policy be postponed until local refining capacity is sufficiently developed. During the transition period, it is suggested that the government demonstrate its commitment to self-sufficiency by implementing an efficient “crude-for-naira” supply system to guarantee local refiners access to feedstock.

This, the Chamber said, would enable refiners to increase output, meet domestic demand competitively, and reduce dependence on imports.

“With zero importation achieved, the benefits will become evident in job creation, foreign exchange conservation, a strengthened exchange rate, and increased government revenue,” Almona added.

Reiterating its readiness to engage constructively with policymakers, the Chamber stressed that the ultimate goal of the reform should be to achieve more refining, more jobs, greater Nigerian content, and affordable, growth-oriented energy costs.

“The success of this policy will depend not on intent alone but on timing, coordination, and the government’s ability to deliver on refinery readiness,” the LCCI noted.