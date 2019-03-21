1,500 Schools To Participate In 2019 Governor’s Debate

Advertisement

Over 1,500 public, private and mission primary and secondary schools in Anambra State will participate in the Governor’s Debate 2019.

The Commissioner for Basic Education, Prof. Kate Omenugha said this during the preliminary stage competition at St. John of God Secondary School in Awka South Local Government Area.

Omenugha said one school will emerge from each of the six education zones of the state that will compete in the finals.

He said the competition which sub theme is; Sustaining the culture of dialogue in Anambra, will expose the participants academically and mould them into better scholars.

“I am excited with the selection process especially with the confidence, assertiveness and convincing power these young ones are developing.

“I am also happy because we are catching them young which is what Governor Willie Obiano is desirous of and we will continue to develop the culture of dialogue among them.

She explained further that the competition is an opportunity for the state to assess the performance of public and private school pupils.

“The debate offers us the opportunity to assess what we are doing, both in public and private schools and how favourable the public schools are competing with their private counterparts.

“We want Anambra to be where we can export human resources, which is very important. That is why we extended our tentacles to the private schools.

“Part of the dream is to have Anambra debate club so we can further train them and have enough to pool for any competition.

“We give opportunities to everyone to participate which was dependent on how proactive and determined the heads of the school are.

“We also train the teachers and judges so as to be able to groom the students properly,” he said.