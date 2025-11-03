15,000 Candidates Caught, 17 Officials Jailed For Certificate Forgery – JAMB

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

No fewer than 15,000 candidates have been caught forging admission letters to qualify for participation in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme.

The Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, disclosed this during the 2025 Batch C Pre-Mobilisation Workshop in Abuja.

According to the Registrar, the forgery was discovered after an internal audit and cross-verification of records from various tertiary institutions.

He noted that those involved are currently being prosecuted for alleged forgery, with some deputy registrars, deputy vice-chancellors, and JAMB staff already in prison custody.

Oloyede said, “One day, I ran to your predecessor because I couldn’t believe that 15,000 candidates forged admission letters. As I speak with you, some deputy registrars are being tried by ICPC. Some deputy vice-chancellors, not less than 17, including four JAMB staff, are in prison custody. We took them to ICPC.”

He urged the corps members to follow the laid-down rules and desist from actions that would send them to jail if caught.

“Those who want to go to jail should do so knowingly, not by accident. I want to advise you: follow the rules, and you will have fewer problems. I suggest you follow the right path, and you will see that most of the problems that are self-created by you will be eliminated,” he said.

Also speaking, the Director-General of NYSC, Brig-Gen Olakunle Nafiu, has cautioned stakeholders against actions that could bring disrepute to the scheme’s mobilisation process.

He lamented the increasing cases of forged credentials, multiple registrations, and identity theft by unqualified individuals attempting to infiltrate the NYSC system.

“The fraudulent practices pose a serious threat to the integrity and credibility of the mobilisation process, which was designed to uphold national values and ensure that only qualified graduates participate in the one-year mandatory service,” Nafiu said.

The NYSC boss urged all relevant institutions and agencies to strengthen their verification mechanisms and work closely with the NYSC to protect the scheme from further abuse.

He noted that the NYSC has earned public confidence for its transparent mobilisation process, transitioning from the analogue era to the digital era, with its mobilisation process almost fully digitised.

He, however, lamented that the challenges persist, including unapproved study centres and “degree mills” operating under dubious affiliations with accredited institutions.