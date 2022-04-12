16 Injured As US Police Says Mass Shooting In New York Not Terrorism

The New York City Police Department in United States has said that the mass shooting at the 36th Street subway station in Brooklyn is a violent act but not linked to “terrorism”.

In a live update on Tuesday, the police said authorities are currently treating 16 patients who suffered gun-shot wounds, adding that for now, there are no reports of a dead person from the incident.

Explaining what transpired, the New York police said “just before 8:24am, an individual who boarded that trained, donned in what appear to be gas mask; he removed a canister out of his bag and opened it.

“The train at that time began to be filled with smoke, he then opened fire attacking multiple people on the subway. He is an individual, we describe him as a male black.”

The police also urged resident to share what they know about the development as the shooter is still at large.

“In regard to the multiple people shot at the 36th Street subway station in Brooklyn, there are no active explosive devices at this time.

“We have no one with life threatening injuries as a result of this case. Please note that this information is subject to change,” the police stated.