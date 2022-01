Ousted President of Mali, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita(76), has passed on, one of his family members has disclosed.

Keita was dethroned in a military coup in August 2020 and 17 months after, the junta is still holding sway in Mali despite International pressure.

A family member told AFP that “President IBK died this morning at 0900 GMT in his home” on Sunday.

Recall that Keita was ousted and detained.

His fragile health condition was disclosed by a family member after he was released in 2020.