17 People Killed, Houses Burnt In Benue Community

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

At least 17 people were killed and several homes destroyed in an attack on Mbalom community in Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue State on Easter Sunday.

According to local residents, the attackers stormed the community, killing several people and setting houses ablaze.

The attack, which has heightened security concerns in the region, is the latest in a series of assaults on rural communities in the state.

Residents said the attackers struck without warning, leaving 17 bodies recovered so far, with many more people still missing.

A local resident described the attack as “heartbreaking”, saying many people were caught unaware.

The governor of the state, Hyacinth Alia in a statement, condemned the attack on Mbalom community, describing it as “heinous” and unacceptable.

Advertisement

In the statement issued Sunday and signed the Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, Alia expressed sympathy to the affected families and assured residents that the government would track down those responsible.

He lamented the pattern of “calculated and selective attacks” in parts of the state and pledged to boost security measures to curb further violence.

The governor also commended security agencies for their response and urged them to step up efforts to catch the attackers.