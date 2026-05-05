17 Reps Dump ADC For NDC

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A fresh wave of defections has hit the House of Representatives as no fewer than 16 lawmakers dumped the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC).

The defections were formally announced on the floor of the Green Chamber during Tuesday’s plenary session by the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu.

The lawmakers cited “unresolved crises” as the reason for their decision to leave the party.

Those who moved to the NDC include Yusuf Datti, Uchenna Okonkwo, Adamu Wakili, Thaddeus Attah, George Ozodinobi, Lilian Orogbu, Oluwaseyi Sowunmi, Peter Aniekwe, Mukhtar Zakari, George Oluwande, and Munachim Umezuruike.

Others are Emeka Idu, Jesse Onuakalusi, Ifeanyi Uzokwe, Afam Ogene, and Abdulhakeem Ado.

More details to come.