17m Out-of-School Children: UBEC Boss Orders Review Of Public-Private Partnership

The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has ordered a comprehensive review of its Public-Private Engagement and Partnerships (PPEP) framework, as part of efforts to strengthen collaboration with public agencies and private entities towards achieving quality basic education for all Nigerian children.

Executive Secretary of the Commission, Aisha Garba gave the directive at a three-day meeting of experts and top officials of UBEC and other stakeholders on the Review of Public-Private Engagement and Partnerships (PPEP) in Lagos.

The UBEC boss emphasised the need for strategic partnerships to drive educational reform and address the country’s high number of out-of-school children, currently estimated at 17 million.

An official of Commission, Mr. David Apeh who confirmed the development to newsmen on Wednesday, said recognising the pivotal role of strategic partnerships in driving educational reform, UBEC is proposing the development of a robust and inclusive Framework for Public-Private Engagement and Partnerships (PPEP).

According to him, the initiative aims to institutionalize collaboration and provide clear, actionable guidelines for engaging relevant government agencies and a diverse range of stakeholders, including corporate organizations, development partners, civil society groups, and philanthropic foundations.

He noted that the key objectives of the meeting include exploring the experiences of experts in e-Public Private Partnerships to enrich the UBEC–PPEP Draft Framework and collaboratively develop and refine the UBEC–Public Private Engagement and Partnerships Framework.

He added that meeting was also to identify priority areas, partnership models, and implementation strategies and ensure alignment with national education policies.

According to him, Garba in the meeting pledged to enhance basic education delivery in Nigeria, listing the challenges in the sub- sector such as low learning outcomes, poor completion rates, and limited access to higher education, citing alarming statistics.

She outlined her vision to address these issues by increasing access, improving quality, and creating safe, conducive learning environments.

Key strategies include leveraging partnerships, deploying targeted interventions, integrating technology, upgrading school infrastructure, and focusing on inclusivity, particularly for children with special needs and the girl-child.

The ES called for collaboration with stakeholders, including state governments, development partners, and community leaders, to expand education access, reduce out-of-school numbers, and optimize UBEC Matching Grants, promising that her leadership will prioritize tailored, region-specific solutions and a multi-sectoral approach to drive meaningful reforms in basic education.