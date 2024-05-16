18 Feared Dead As Trailer Crushes Commercial Bus At Umuahia-Enugu Road

454 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

At least 18 passengers were reportedly killed on Thursday morning when a trailer and a fully loaded commercial bus collided on the Port Harcourt-Enugu highway between Umuahia and Enugu.

The accident happened at a police checkpoint in the vicinity of Lokpanta, Abia State.

While the 18-seater commercial bus was waiting for police clearance at the checkpoint, a trailer driver lost control and crashed into the bus, killing the driver and all the passengers.

Mr. Bananas Okereke, an eyewitness who narrated the story over the phone said that the bodies of the victims were still scattered at the scene at 8:20 am.

He said, “The road is blocked by protesting bus drivers and other motorists who are demanding that the policemen who caused the accident be brought back to the scene.

“Colleagues of the bus driver and other road users have taken over the road, demanding Justice for the victims. They vowed to remain there until Governor Alex Otti visits the scene.”

Details shortly….