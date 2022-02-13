19-Month-Old Pupil Flogged By Teacher Dies In Delta State As Gov’t Shuts School

The Delta State Government has shut down a primary school in Asaba, Delta State following the death of a 19-month-old pupil, identified as Obina Udeze.

According to Channels Television, the victim died from injuries sustained sfter a teacher, Emeka Nwogbo, reportedly flogged him, leaving marks on his body.

The little boy was said to have fallen sick after the beating on Monday and was taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba.

His health condition deteriorated until he eventually died on Saturday morning.

The Delta State Commissioner for Basic Education, Chika Ossai, who spoke to Channels Television on Sunday said the school was not approved by the state government.

He explained that the government’s decision to seal up the affected institution was because the proprietor did not have an operational licence.

Meanwhile, the teacher is currently in police custody while investigations are ongoing.

The spokesman of Delta State Police Command, DSP Bright Edafe, said police have commenced investigations into Udeze’s death.