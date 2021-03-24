19-Year-Old Among 8 ‘Notorious Criminals’ Arrested In Anambra

34 SHARES Share Tweet

Chinemelum Okeke, a teenager, was among eight notorious criminals arrested by the Anambra State Police Command.

The police public relations officer of the state, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, Wednesday, said police recovered one locally-made dane gun, three local double barrel pistols, one live cartridge, two knives, one jungle army camp beret, one red beret, two police belts, one Shisha smoking pot and substances suspected to be cannabis sativa from the suspects.

Ikenga said, “In line with the avowed commitment of the Anambra State Police Command to rid criminal elements from the state, the command’s operatives in conjunction with the military and other security agencies in the state, in the late hours of 23rd March, 2021, raided a couple of criminal hideouts at Okija, Ihiala LGA, and arrested the eight male suspects.”

He gave their names as Ugbe Lucky, 27; Ekene Ebubeze, 38; Somto Chukwu, 25; Ifeanyi Eze, 22; Chika Nnekezie, 31; Chidi Amadike, 26; Maduabaka Obidiazor, 30, and Chinemelum Okeke, 19.

Meanwhile, the state commissioner of police, CP MB Kuryas, while commending the joint patrol team led by the area commander of Ihiala, assured Ndi Anambra that the command would ‘be relentless in taking the battle to the doorstep of criminal elements hell-bent on fomenting trouble in the state and bringing them to book’.