20 Dead, 300 Injured As Earthquake Hits Northern Afghanistan

…Death Toll Expected To Rise, Health Ministry Says

At least 20 people have been confirmed dead and more than 300 others injured after a 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck northern Afghanistan early Monday, Afghan authorities said.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the tremor occurred near the city of Mazar-e Sharif, the capital of Balkh province, at around 12:59 a.m. local time, at a depth of about 28 kilometres.

The USGS issued an orange alert indicating that “significant casualties are likely and the disaster is potentially widespread.”

Afghanistan’s Health Ministry confirmed that 20 deaths and around 320 injuries had been recorded across Balkh and Samangan provinces.

Ministry spokesman Sharfat Zaman said the figures were preliminary and expected to rise as rescue teams reach more affected areas.

“Health teams have arrived in the affected areas and all nearby hospitals are on standby,” Zaman said, adding that the government was mobilising emergency assistance and medical support.

Officials in Balkh province reported partial destruction of the historic Blue Mosque—a revered holy site in Mazar-e Sharif.

“The earthquake caused serious damage to parts of the Blue Mosque and nearby buildings,” said provincial spokesperson Haji Zaid.

The United Nations Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said in a post on X, that it was on the ground “assessing needs and delivering aid,” while pledging to provide “the necessary support” to affected communities.

According to AFP, Residents of Mazar-e Sharif were seen fleeing into the streets in panic as homes shook violently. Tremors were also felt as far away as Kabul, about 420 kilometres to the south, according to local media reports.

Poor infrastructure and limited communication networks in Afghanistan have historically slowed disaster responses, with remote villages often cut off for hours or days following major quakes.

Afghanistan sits on two major tectonic fault lines and remains one of the world’s most earthquake-prone countries.

The nation has suffered several devastating quakes in recent years. More than 2,200 people were killed in August after a magnitude 6.0 earthquake flattened mountain villages in the east.

In 2023, a series of similar 6.3-magnitude quakes in Herat province killed over 2,400 people.

The Taliban government, already struggling under severe economic sanctions and dwindling foreign aid, has faced repeated natural disasters since taking power in 2021.

With search-and-rescue operations ongoing, authorities said the priority remains evacuating survivors, providing emergency medical care, and restoring communications in the worst-hit districts of Balkh and Samangan.

“Military Rescue and emergency assistance teams reached the area immediately and began operations to rescue people, transport the injured, and assist affected families,” the Taliban Defence Ministry said.