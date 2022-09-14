20 ESN Members Arrested For Allegedly Killing Police Inspector, Sergeant In Ebonyi

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Twenty persons alleged to be operatives of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) have been arrested in Ebonyi State, the state police command said Wednesday.

ESN is an arm of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The state police public relations officer, Chris Anyanwu, stated that the suspects were among the syndicate that attacked a police division located at Ugbodo, where an inspector and a sergeant were killed.

According to Anyanwu, police operatives recovered Toyota Corolla LE, Toyota Camry 2.2 model, Toyota Camry (Tiny Light), Toyota Sienna 2000 model, Toyota Corolla DS, Toyota Camry Spider, and a yellow Toyota mini-bus without registration number during the operations that led to their arrest.

He said the attack took place on May 21.