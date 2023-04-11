20-Year-Old-Abuja-Health-Centre-Where-Staff-Examine-Patients-With-Bare-Hands

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

It was pretty amazing to find a cream-yellow building in the Abuja suburb of Dei-Dei that had been there for more than 20 years and was used as a Primary Healthcare Centre. It is situated in the popular Dei-Dei area of the Abuja International Building Materials Market, but it’s under the Abuja Municipal Area Council.

Although it has been there for 20 years, the structure had never been renovated, and it is fast deteriorating.

THE WHISTLER visited the PHC on March 23, 2023, around 8:30 am, when four mothers were waiting for the clinic to open so their infants could obtain vaccinations. Although the facility was meant to open at 8 am, no official had arrived by 8:30 am.

A man in his 40s named Mallam Hassan who works as a watch repairer close to the PHC arrived to open the clinic a few minutes before 9:00 am. Mallam Hassan assists in opening the facility prior to the arrival of the personnel while waiting for the security guard to return from his travels.

While waiting for the employees to resume, the reporter took a tour of the facility, which is meant to serve a community of about 1000 people. The facility is mostly used by women and market workers who come for antenatal care, vaccinations, childbirth, and malaria treatment, among others.

There are six rooms in the structure, and each has a name tag describing what it is used for. Two rolls of chairs were placed at the reception desk for people to use while they waited to be examined.

In the waiting area’s right corner, there was a hand-washing container and kegs used to fetch water, which indicated that there was a water shortage at the institution. Further investigation revealed that the facility has no power source other than the solar-powered vaccine freezers that provided a beam in the immunization chamber.

The reporter also discovered a room with only a table, plastic chair, test tubes, and a file shelf, which turned out to be the laboratory. It had no lab equipment!

According to information obtained, laboratory tests are often carried out manually or transported to other healthcare facilities before patients are aware of their conditions, which adds to the delay in the PHC service delivery.

Regular tests carried out at the centre include Urea analysis, Blood group, Prenatal care, Rhesus factor, and others.

The facility’s ability to serve patients, especially pregnant women, has suffered from a lack of medical supplies and equipment. It was revealed that instead of an ultrasound scan, which ensures the health of the foetus, pregnant women who visit the PHC for antenatal care only get checked by the nurses with stethoscopes and a feel with the hand to identify the movement of the foetuses.

A closer look at the PHC revealed that there is not enough staff there to care for the patients. The PHC is reported to have six employees: a head nurse and her assistant, a lab scientist, a volunteer nurse, and a corp member. The staff members also serve as cleaners in addition to caring for the patients’ medical requirements.

Additionally, the PHC charges N100 which the nurse referred to as “money for cotton wool” used when immunizing infants. Patients are required to pay out of pocket for treatment even if the facility lacks medical equipment.

A 25-year-old mother, Bishurati, who came to immunize her 4months baby, claimed that when she was pregnant, she registered at the PHC with N5000 and paid N500 to N1000 in her subsequent visits to the facility for antenatal care.

“They give drugs except they do not have and then I will be asked to get it myself. The PHC lacks the scanning facility, the nurse only uses the Stethoscope and her hand on my stomach to feel the movement of my baby” she explained.

“The PHC also needs more employees” according to Mrs. Ezeora Gloria, a corp member who started working there in March 2023. She claimed that although more people visit the PHC for various procedures such as vaccinations, antenatal care, family planning, and others, the frequency of visits declines as a result of the PHC’s late opening hours.

Based on her observations, she stated that “On Monday and Wednesday, the PHC records more than 20 to 30 patients; however, because the facility does not open in time, the patients go to other hospitals.”

Mr Chijioke Nnabuike, a Laboratory Scientist, commented on the condition of the PHC and stated that since he joined the PHC more than two years ago, there has not been an improvement in terms of power supply, water supply or sanitization.

He said the lab is supposed to be the heart of the PHC, but it’s not equipped, a situation he said is tantamount to “running a blind test.”

He emphasized that the lack of equipment, power, and flowing water made him spend more than an hour finishing a test, which should have only taken him 30 minutes.

He stated further: “We once had electricity here, but the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) came and disconnected us because of accrued debt, and the administration has been unable to make payments.

“Issues with water, sanitation, and hygiene also exist. Not to mention, we gather water from the Union Bank next to us, and the nurses and I are required to sweep and straighten up the facilities. It has been an enormous undertaking.

“The tests I perform here are the ones I can perform manually, such as typhoid, malaria parasite, and blood group, while I take the tests that require light to another clinic. For the lab to run efficiently, it needs electricity, flowing water, and equipment. We have three to four beds, but we don’t offer services around-the-clock unless we have a delivery to make; in that case, we shut down by five o’clock.”

The facility, it was gathered, writes prescriptions for patients to purchase or obtain drugs on their own since the government no longer donates medications to the PHC.

The little medications available were said to have been donated by NGOs.

The facility at Dei Dei contrasts sharply with another PHC located in Saburi, a neighbouring community which is about two miles away.

At Saburi, the health centre is located inside the Saburi Primary School and has basic amenities. It has solar panels, a generator, a water tank, functional lab and it benefits from a Drug Revolving Fund (DRF) which ensures its pharmacy is well stocked with drugs and medications.

Dr Modupe Adeyinka, Director of PHC who spoke to THE WHISTLER at the AMAC secretariat in Area 10, appeared shocked and said the area council would send a representative to check the state of the health centre, especially the laboratory, power supply and other utilities ascertain the situation.

She added that the new Chairman of the Council, Christopher Zakka Maikalangu, is working towards ensuring that all PHCs under it function well.