20-Year-Old Missing Girl Found In Enugu

A young lady of about twenty years old was on 20/01/23 found at Obe in Nkanu West LGA of Enugu State, the state police command said Monday night.

The lady, who was taken to Ozalla Police Division, was said to be mentally unstable, hence could not explain her whereabouts.

DSP Daniel Ndukwe, the state police command’s public relations officer, stated this in a release.

He stated that, “All efforts to obtain relevant information to reunite her with her parents or family members proved abortive as she seems to be in a state of mental disorder. Hence, she has at different times given the multiple names of ‘Gloria’, ‘Ada’ and ‘Mercy’ as her names.”

Ndukwe urged anyone that could help the command reunite the young lady with her family to report to Ozalla Police Division or call the division on 08053934696.

According to him, “Such persons can alternatively report at the nearest police station or call the command’s hotlines on 08032003702, 08075390883, 08098880172 or 08086671202.