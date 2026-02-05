2019 Elections: NBA Drags Kwankwaso To Police Over Alleged Interference Claims

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The National Executive Council (NEC) of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has resolved that the Association formally petition the Nigeria Police Force and other relevant security agencies over claims suggesting interference with the judicial process attributed to a former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

The resolution followed NEC deliberations arising from widespread public attention to comments reportedly made by Kwankwaso in which he claimed involvement in engagements with Justices of the Supreme Court during the 2019 Kano State governorship election proceedings.

According to the NEC, such claims, whether made directly or by implication, are capable of undermining public confidence in the independence of the judiciary and the integrity of Nigeria’s electoral justice system.

The Council further resolved that the scope of the petition should not be limited to the claims attributed to Kwankwaso alone, but should extend to any other individual who has made statements, admissions, or public comments suggesting that they influenced, attempted to influence, or had improper access to judicial officers or judicial decision-making processes.

In adopting the resolution, NEC emphasised that the petition is directed at the claims and assertions themselves, and not a presumption of guilt. The objective, the Council noted, is to ensure that allegations of this gravity are subjected to thorough, impartial, and professional investigation.

NEC also noted that where such claims are false, they are dangerous and corrosive to constitutional democracy and must be firmly repudiated. Where, however, they are found to be true, accountability must follow strictly in accordance with the law.

Consequently, NEC mandated the National Executive Committee of the NBA to prepare and submit a formal petition to the Nigeria Police Force and other appropriate security agencies, requesting a comprehensive investigation into all such claims of judicial interference or influence.

The move, the Council said, is aimed at safeguarding judicial independence and restoring public confidence in the administration of justice.

The Nigerian Bar Association reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to the rule of law, the independence of the judiciary, and the principle that no person, regardless of status or political history, is entitled to make or propagate claims that cast doubt on the integrity of the courts without lawful scrutiny.