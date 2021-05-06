2020 NECO: 32% Fail To Obtain 5 Credits As 6,465 Candidates Caught For Exams Malpractice

The National Examinations Council (NECO), on Thursday, released results of the 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) for external candidates.

NECO stated that while 39,503 sat for the said examination, a total of 26,277 candidates scored five credits and above.

This indicates that 12,726 out of the total number of candidates that sat for the exams failed to obtain minimum of five credits.

In a press release by NECO’s Head, Information and Public Relations Division, Azeez Sani, the Registrar/Chief Executive of the council, Prof. Godswill Obioma, disclosed that 6,465 cases of examination malpractice were also recorded.

He said at the council’s headquarters in Minna that the exams body will not take cases of malpractice lightly.

“Four supervisors who were found culpable of aiding and abetting malpractice have been blacklisted and would no longer be engaged in the conduct of NECO examinations.

“One examination centre in Ogun State has been derecognized for intimidation and several attempts to induce NECO officials as well as aiding and abetting examination malpractice,” the statement partly read.

Also, NECO fixed the internal Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) for Monday 5th July to Monday 16th August, 2021.

The examination is critical for entry into tertiary institutions.