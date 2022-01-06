2021: Southwest Leads As EFCC Secures 2,220 Convictions Across 14 Zonal Offices

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said it secured a total of 2,220 convictions across its fourteen zonal commands in 2021.

An infographic shared by the anti-graft agency showed that the highest convictions were recorded by the Lagos (481) and Ibadan (324) zonal commands which cover Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun and Ekiti States.

The Port Harcourt Zonal command came third with 230 convictions in 2021.

The commission described the performance as an improvement on its 2019 record of 1,280 convictions, thus, describing 2021 performance as the highest by the EFCC Since inception.

“The 2,220 record of 2021 is a 127.5 per cent improvement over the 2019 record,” the commission’s spokesperson, Samuel uwajuren, said on Thursday.

The 2,220 total convictions also represent a 98.49 per cent success rate in prosecution as the Commission lost only 34 cases during the period.

Reacting to the development, the Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, commended the operatives of the Commission for their dedication despite the challenges of criminal prosecution in court.

He assured Nigerians that the EFCC would continue to motivate all categories of staff members for greater efficiency through capacity development and other incentives.