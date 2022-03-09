2022 Igbo World Festival of Arts & Culture Holds In US July 28–30

The forthcoming 2022 Igbo World Festival of Arts and Culture will display to the world the peculiarities of Ndigbo, their roots, cultural heritage, and cross-continental influences, according to the

Council of Igbo States in Americas.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the event will hold from July 28 to 30 2022 in the United States of America.

The 2020/2021 edition of the cultural fiesta held virtually following the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, this year’s edition will be physical following the relative lifting of the Covid-19 lockdown, according to Mathias Mgbeafulu, CISA’s publicity and media director.

The president of the council, Engr James Ogbuka Umekwe, said CISA’s Governing Council had agreed that this year’s festival would take place in Frontier Museum, Igbo Farm Village, Staunton, Virginia, USA.

He expressed excitement ‘to go back live to Igbo Village after a two-year Covid-19 shutdown of the festival’s live celebrations’.

Sir Felix Nnaji and Dr Emma Obiesie, respectively, are the chair and the co-chair of the planning committee, the president stated.

A statement by Mgbeafulu, the director of media and publicity of the body, added, “CISA is therefore happy to invite Igbo people worldwide, well-wishers and lovers of arts and culture to this year’s Igbo World Festival of Arts and Culture.

“This special and vibrant fun-filled live and field event is designed to parade the beauty of Igbo cultural heritage in all ramifications and which over the years have witnessed contingents from Africa, North America, South America, Asia, and Europe.

“Since its initial opening in 2008, participants had come from different countries namely, USA, Colombia, Canada, Mali, South Africa, Liberia, Cameroun, Ghana, London, Nigeria, Gabon, Trinidad and Togo, Jamaica, Haiti and Babados.

“The Council of Igbo States in Americas (CISA) urges all to come and witness one of its most unique and amazing cultural exhibitions of Ndigbo outside Nigeria.”

Our correspondent gathered that CISA organizes and sponsors the carnival in collaboration with the Frontier Cultural Museum of Commonwealth of Virginia in Staunton in promoting and sustaining Igbo cultural heritage and values for posterity.

According to the media and publicity director, “The festival displays to the world the peculiarities of Ndigbo, their roots, cultural heritage, and cross-continental influences to foster brotherhood among their fellow African-American kindreds and to all humanity.

“For CISA, this festival is one-way Igbo-Nigerian traditions can better be exposed and their contributions to world development can firmly be cast in bold relief.

“Unique cultural and artistic works of the Igbo people are exhibited with pomp and celebrations.”