2022 Navy Recruitment: Applicants Warned Against Fraudulent Websites

Nigeria
By Martins Ayotunde
Nigerian-Navy

The Nigerian Navy has warned prospective applicants seeking to join the force to beware of fraudulent websites offering opportunities in the ongoing Nigerian Navy Basic Training School (NNBTS) Batch 33 recruitment exercise.

A statement by Navy spokesperson, Commodore Suleman Dahun on Tuesday, advised applicants and members of the public to visit the official recruitment website (https://joinnigeriannavy.com/application-guidelines/) for registration.

“The attention of the Nigerian Navy (NN) has been drawn to the existence of fraudulent websites offering innocent and unsuspecting members of the public recruitment opportunities in the ongoing Nigerian Navy Basic Training School (NNBTS) Batch 33 recruitment exercise,” the statement read in part.

It added that online registration for the NNBTS batch 33 recruitment exercise which commenced on the 3rd of January, 2022 will close on the 13th of February 2022.

