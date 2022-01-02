2022 Prophecy: Gov Uzodinma Will Lose If He Recontests Election – Primate Ayodele

The spiritual leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has warned Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State against contesting election for a second term in 2023.

Ayodele, while giving his 2022 prophecies, claimed that Governor Uzodinma did not come to power by the will of God, hence he would fail if he tries recontesting in 2023.

According to the cleric, God was not involved in Uzodinma’s declaration as the governor of the state by the Supreme Court on January 14, 2020.

He said: “In 2023, Governor Hope Uzodinma should not waste money for election, he will fail totally. I see a coalition coming together to fight against him. I don’t see peace in the state. I see bloodbath, killings, threat of lives (sic) in Imo state.

‘’The prophecy that ushered in Hope Uzodinma was a game plan, God has no hands in his emergence as governor, it was just a political game.

“The cause of the destruction in Imo state is the circumstances that led to the emergence of Hope Uzodinma. He is a ‘Saul’ in the land and that’s why he is not enjoying the seat.”